Cavaliers' Zizic Out Indefinitely; Windler Undergoes Surgery

Sam Amico

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic will be out indefinitely with what the team is calling a vestibular condition.

Zizic has missed the last five games after taking a shot to the head in Denver on Jan. 11. The vestibular system includes parts of the inner ear and brain.

"It was determined by the Cavaliers medical team that Zizic requires a period of vestibular rehabilitation to evaluate those symptoms further," the team announced.

Zizic, 23, has appeared in just 16 of the Cavs' first 43 games and is averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The team also announced Wednesday that rookie guard/forward Dylan Windler underwent surgery for a lower leg stress reaction that has postponed his NBA debut.

Windler will miss the entire season.

News

Dribbles: Cavs Have Night to Forget in Sluggish Home Return

Poor shooting, lousy defense and a host of other basketball misdeeds surface in blowout loss to Knicks.

Sam Amico

Sam Amico

Cavs Owner Gilbert Stopping by Work; Public Appearance May Soon Follow

Quicken Loans founder said to be making progress in recovery from stroke suffered in May.

Sam Amico

Amico on The Fan: Moves Likely For Cavs at Trade Deadline

Are trades coming for the Cavaliers? It sure seems to look that way, as deadline to make a deal closes in.

Sam Amico

Cavs Sign Cook to Second 10-Day Deal, Let McKinnie's Expire

Rookie forward gets another contract as Cavaliers prepare to face Knicks.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Garland Rising When Many Rookies Get the Blues

Lottery pick has increased scoring as Cavaliers try to keep developing young starting backcourt.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavaliers Fumble One Away as Only Cavaliers Can

Turnovers and missed shots cause Cavs to blow 19-point lead in loss to Bulls.

Sam Amico

martinreese

Writing on Pro Hoops Not Always Glamorous But It Beats a Real Job

What's it like to be an Cavaliers and NBA reporter? Well, let's just say it's mostly fun. Mostly.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Another Bad Third Sinks Cavs in Loss to Grizzlies

Cavaliers show poise and play well for, again, all but the first 12 minutes after halftime.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Nearing Decision Time on Love, Thompson, Others

With trade deadline looming, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman has to make a call on some of the team's veterans.

Sam Amico

Koepka

Cavs Dribbles: It's Garland vs. Morant and Rolling Grizzlies, Round II

Darius Garland and the Cavaliers square off with Rookie of Year candidate and Grizzlies standout Ja Morant.

Sam Amico