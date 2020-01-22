Cavaliers' Zizic Out Indefinitely; Windler Undergoes Surgery

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic will be out indefinitely with what the team is calling a vestibular condition.

Zizic has missed the last five games after taking a shot to the head in Denver on Jan. 11. The vestibular system includes parts of the inner ear and brain.

"It was determined by the Cavaliers medical team that Zizic requires a period of vestibular rehabilitation to evaluate those symptoms further," the team announced.

Zizic, 23, has appeared in just 16 of the Cavs' first 43 games and is averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.

The team also announced Wednesday that rookie guard/forward Dylan Windler underwent surgery for a lower leg stress reaction that has postponed his NBA debut.

Windler will miss the entire season.