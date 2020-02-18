Charge Trade Cook To OKC Blue For Edwards

The Cavaliers have traded Canton Charge center/forward Tyler Cook to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League for forward Vincent Edwards.

Cook appeared in 11 games with the Cavs and averaged 1.7 points. The second of his two-day contracts expired, meaning Cook could no longer play for the Cavs unless he signed a standard deal for the rest of the season.

The rookie out of Iowa went undrafted, then signed a two-way deal with Denver in August. He was released by the Nuggets in October. The Cavs then signed him to a two-way contract.

They signed him to a standard deal Jan. 3, then waived him three days later. He rejoined the Cavs on Jan. 9 and immediately assigned to the Canton Charge.

Meanwhile, Edwards is 6-foot-8 and was drafted out of Purdue by the Utah Jazz with the No. 52 overall selection in 2018. He joined the Blue in October 2019.

Cook averaged 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 22 games with the Charge. Edwards averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 23 appearances with OKC this season. He has appeared in two NBA games, both with the Rockets in 2018-19.

Edwards is a native of Middletown, Ohio, and played at Middletown High School. He will begin his run with the Cavaliers in Canton. Several G League draft picks reportedly also came to the Charge in the deal.