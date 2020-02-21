Barkley Defends Beilein, Rips Cavs Players For Role In Exit

Former All-Star forward and current award-winning analyst Charles Barkley chastised the Cavaliers while coming to the defense of former coach John Beilein, who stepped down after 54 games.

"I want to call out the Cleveland Cavaliers. I thought what they did to Coach Beilein was ridiculous, unprofessional," Barkley said on TNT. "I think the veterans on that team were not leaders. I think the young guys who can't play think they're better than they are and they tried to get that man fired."

Veterans Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are among those who reportedly did not take to Beilein's demanding approach. The same goes for guard Jordan Clarkson, who was traded to Utah in December, not long after a report in which players anonymously said they were unhappy with Beilein and questioned his coaching tactics.

Detroit big man John Henson also defended Beilein at Pistons practice Wednesday, telling Chris Fillar of the team's radio network that he thought Beilein was "overwhelmed" by the transition from college -- but that Beilein "did right by me" and was a good coach.

Love said after Beilein's firing that "I respect the hell out of him," and praised Beilein for addressing the Cavs players in announcing his departure from coaching them.

Meanwhile, when asked what went wrong during Beilein's tenure, Thompson declined to comment. "I don't want to get into that," he said.

Beilein spent four decades coaching at the college level, including the previous 12 years at Michigan. He will be replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff, previously the associate head coach.

The Cavs (14-40) return to action Friday at Washington.