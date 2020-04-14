Bulls Line Up Interviews For GM Vacancy; Battier Likely Out

New head of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has begun interviewing for the Chicago Bulls' available general manager position, according to reports.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls have been granted permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers GM Mark Hughes, Orlando Magic assistant GM Matt Lloyd and Philadelphia 76ers senior VP of personnel Marc Eversley.

Meanwhile, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently identified Oklahoma City Thunder GM Troy Weaver and Denver Nuggets assistant GM Calvin Booth as potential candidates.

But it appears Weaver likely intends to stay where he is and Booth may be in line to fill Karnisovas' old job as GM of the Nuggets.

Cowley also reported that the Bulls will not be interviewing Miami Heat assistant GM Shane Battier. "Call it a mutual knowledge that the Heat covet Battier and won't be letting him venture out," Cowley wrote.

Karnisovas was officially hired as the Bulls' executive VP of basketball operations Monday, though he reportedly started lining up GM interviews as early last week.

He replaces former GM Gar Forman, who was fired Monday, and top basketball executive John Paxson, who moved to the role of senior advisor.

It remains unclear what the team's plans are for head coach Jim Boylen.

The Bulls were 22-43 when the NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. No decisions have been made on if the season will resume.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.