Bulls Forward is Painfully Obvious Cavaliers Trade Target
The Cleveland Cavaliers are inching closer and closer to the NBA trade deadline, and it seems pretty clear that they aren't going to make any major moves.
That's perfectly understandable, seeing as how the Cavaliers don't want to mess with their chemistry while owning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, that does not mean Cleveland should simply stand pat.
The Cavs aren't perfect. They do have a couple of needs that should be addressed, and one of them is finding another forward who can defend the league's bigger wings.
Dean Wade has been doing a fine job, but he needs some help, and the Cavaliers could find a terrific solution in Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig.
Craig has barely even played for the Bulls this year, appearing in just nine games. That isn't surprising considering that Chicago is not exactly a contender, but it doesn't make him any less of a viable trade target for a championship-hungry team like Cleveland.
The 34-year-old is incredibly experienced, having played in the postseason five times between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. And you know what? He produces in the playoffs, shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range in 75 career postseason contests.
That's impressive for a role player, especially when you take into account that Craig can effectively defend multiple positions in the process.
Craig would not be expensive. The Cavs can almost certainly nab him for a very affordable cost, and given their need for another wing defender, it's something they should obviously pursue before the Feb. 6 deadline.