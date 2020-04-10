Would Former Nets Coach Atkinson Be Good Fit With Bulls?

AllCavs
Sam Amico

Arturas Karnisovas is in as the Chicago Bulls' new chief of basketball operations. Gar Forman is out as general manager.

But what about coach Jim Boylen?  

Well, even he seems to know he could be one of the next to go. 

Karnisovas almost certainly will want to change up things once he's officially in charge. With no one really sure when/if the season may resume, Karnisovas almost certainly will have plenty of time to decide Boylen's fate -- and perhaps find a replacement. 

That was something suggested by Sports Illustrated insider Chris Mannix.

Kenny Atkinson actually did a nice job with the Brooklyn Nets, guiding them to a trip to the playoffs last season. They were battling this year despite breaking up the roster a bit to sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. 

Irving barely played and Durant is out for the season.

But Atkinson was unceremoniously dumped March 7, just four days before the league suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most around the league believe he'll resurface quickly, especially if the right job opens up.

And with the winds of change blowing in Chicago, you never know. Maybe Atkinson as the next main man on the Bulls sideline would make sense.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

