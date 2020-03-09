AllCavs
Chinese Basketball Association Due To Return Next Month

Sam Amico

The Chinese Basketball Association is set to resume play April 6, according to veteran international basketball journalist Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The league has been on pause since February amidst coronavirus fears. Per Carchia, CBA games will at first be held in empty arenas upon returning next month.

Numerous American and several former NBA players have or had been under contract in the CBA this season.

The list of former NBA players includes Lance Stephenson, Jerryd Bayless, MarShon Brooks, Jared Cunningham, Kenneth Faried, Jamal Franklin, Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin, Andrew Nicholson and Ekpe Udoh.

Stephenson is reportedly in talks with the Indiana Pacers but would need permission from the CBA and FIBA to get out of his contract with his CBA team.

Dribbles: Nine Games Into Bickerstaff Era, Cavs Have Grounds To Celebrate

Cleveland finding ways top stay in games, and hey, even win against strong opponent.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Old-Fashioned Intangibles Behind Cavs' Recent Rise

There's nothing overly remarkable about Cleveland's play under J.B. Bickerstaff. But there's no doubting the new, improved feel.

Sam Amico

Pacers In Talks With Stephenson About Potential Return

Veteran guard/forward back in States after CBA hits pause on season.

Sam Amico

Nets Owner Decided To Part With Coach After Talking To Team

Kenny Atkinson out less than a season after leading Brooklyn to playoffs.

Sam Amico

Cavs Riding Sexton As Many Others Are In And Out Of Lineup

Second-year guard continues to rise while rest of team struggles with injuries.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers To Sign Mac To 10-Day Contract

Veteran guard spent time with Wizards and in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Knicks May Be Planning Pursuit Of Rose Ally Paul

Thunder veteran point guard has bond with Knicks' new man in charge.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Shooting Guard Porter Jr. Out Indefinitely

Rookie suffered blow to head in loss to Boston, placed in league's concussion protocol.

Sam Amico

NBA News: Would Thunder Let Exec Presti Run With Bulls?

Chicago reportedly looking to make changes in front office, with OKC's main man on radar.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Sexton, Cavs Show They're Determined To Stay Determined

Cleveland guard scores career-high for the second straight game as team continues to fight.

Sam Amico

