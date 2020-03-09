Chinese Basketball Association Due To Return Next Month

The Chinese Basketball Association is set to resume play April 6, according to veteran international basketball journalist Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The league has been on pause since February amidst coronavirus fears. Per Carchia, CBA games will at first be held in empty arenas upon returning next month.

Numerous American and several former NBA players have or had been under contract in the CBA this season.

The list of former NBA players includes Lance Stephenson, Jerryd Bayless, MarShon Brooks, Jared Cunningham, Kenneth Faried, Jamal Franklin, Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin, Andrew Nicholson and Ekpe Udoh.

Stephenson is reportedly in talks with the Indiana Pacers but would need permission from the CBA and FIBA to get out of his contract with his CBA team.