Detroit Pistons center/forward Christian Wood has made a full recovery from the novel coronavirus, his agent relayed to Dana Gauruder of The Detroit Free Press.

Wood is one of 10 NBA players known to have tested positive for the virus. His diagnosis was made public March 15.

Now, he is "feeling great and fully recovered," agent Adam Pensack told Gaurader.

The NBA suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive. Wood and the Pistons played the Jazz on March 7 and Wood was matched up with Gobert for much of the game.

According to Gauruder, 17 members of the Pistons were tested in all. The team was placed in quarantine and that two-week period ended Wednesday.

Prior to the NBA hiatus, Wood had seen his minutes and productivity increase significantly, as the Pistons traded center Andre Drummond to Cleveland in February.

Wood, 24, is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted in 2015. He will enter free agency at the end of the season, whenever that may be.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.