Trail Blazers' McCollum Optimistic NBA Will Finish Season

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum indicated he is upbeat about the NBA completing the 2019-20 season, no matter how long it takes.

“I think we’re in a good place and I think the NBA has been at the front of the line in terms of making decisions that are health-based and not based on finances,” McCollum told Blazers.com.

The NBA suspended the season March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no telling when or if the season will resume -- though speculation is the league will try to crown a champion, even if it means starting in July and finishing in September.

McCullom, 28, is a native of Canton, Ohio, and product of GlenOak High School. Starting alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt, McCullom is averaging 22.5 points and 4.3 assists.

He and the Trail Blazers are 29-37 at the hiatus, 3.5 games back of Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

It's not been determined whether the league will try to finish the regular season or just go straight into the postseason should it resume.

Either way, McCollum indicated it's all about doing the right thing and practicing social distancing.

"As long as we continue to follow those guidelines, we’ll be in a great spot to return at some point," he said. "Whenever that is, I know they won’t rush it, I know they’ll make sure everything is in place the way it should be.”

