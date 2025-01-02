Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Guard Chasing Elite NBA History

Darius Garland has a chance to be the second member of the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the 50/40/90 club.

Tommy Wild

Nov 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

This Cleveland Cavaliers team is nearly impossible to stop because of how many scoring threats they have on the floor.

One of the key reasons for the Wine and Gold's success is Darius Garland's All-Star level play so far this season.

In fact, as we're approaching the halfway mark of the regular season, DG is chasing some elite NBA history.

Garland has put himself in contention to become one of the nine players in NBA history who have recorded a 50/40/90 season (50+ percent from the field, 40+ percent from three-point territory, and 90+ percent from behind the arc).

Technically, DG isn't quite in this company yet, given his current stats.

At one point this season, he was averaging this state line, but after a few below-average shooting performances by this season's standards, Garland is shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from behind the arc, and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.

arius Garland (10) brings the ball up court
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

These are all career-highs for Garland, but he's going to have to be even better if he wants to write his name in NBA history books.

If Garland can slightly increase his field goal percentage and maintain it for the rest of the season, he would join some NBA legends such as Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Kyrie Irving on the list.

Hopefully, Garland can accomplish this incredible feat by the end of the season. He's already had a career year with an incredible come-back campaign, but joining the 50/40/90 club would be the cherry on top.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News