Cavaliers Star Guard Chasing Elite NBA History
This Cleveland Cavaliers team is nearly impossible to stop because of how many scoring threats they have on the floor.
One of the key reasons for the Wine and Gold's success is Darius Garland's All-Star level play so far this season.
In fact, as we're approaching the halfway mark of the regular season, DG is chasing some elite NBA history.
Garland has put himself in contention to become one of the nine players in NBA history who have recorded a 50/40/90 season (50+ percent from the field, 40+ percent from three-point territory, and 90+ percent from behind the arc).
Technically, DG isn't quite in this company yet, given his current stats.
At one point this season, he was averaging this state line, but after a few below-average shooting performances by this season's standards, Garland is shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from behind the arc, and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.
These are all career-highs for Garland, but he's going to have to be even better if he wants to write his name in NBA history books.
If Garland can slightly increase his field goal percentage and maintain it for the rest of the season, he would join some NBA legends such as Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Kyrie Irving on the list.
Hopefully, Garland can accomplish this incredible feat by the end of the season. He's already had a career year with an incredible come-back campaign, but joining the 50/40/90 club would be the cherry on top.