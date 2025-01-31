Cavaliers Acquire Breakout Star in Risky Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers are definitely a compelling team to watch heading into the NBA trade deadline, as no one is really sure what they are going to do.
The Cavaliers don't have a ton of trade assets, so it may be difficult for them to pull off a major trade. Plus, Cleveland surely doesn't want to damage its chemistry.
However, we have heard one name regularly linked to the Cavs for months now: Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
The Cavaliers have been connected to Johnson since the summer, and with the trade deadline now less than a week away, the time is now for Cleveland to finally land him.
Mike Lucas of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show has proposed a very intriguing trade package for Johnson, as he has the Cavs sending Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, Tristan Thompson and a first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for the breakout star and Day'Ron Sharpe.
That may seem like a lot to give up for Johnson, but when you take into account how well he has been playing this season, it's understandable.
Johnson—who turns 29 in March—is averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over 32.3 minutes per game on 49.1/41.9/89.8 shooting splits. That is good for an incredible true-shooting percentage of 65.8 percent.
The problem with the University of North Carolina product is that he is not a very good defensive player, which is significant considering that the Cavaliers would be giving up numerous solid defenders in this hypothetical deal.
But it's true that the idea of putting Johnson alongside of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland is very tantalizing.