Cavaliers Acquire Jimmy Butler In Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers own the best record in the NBA this season, so you wouldn't think they be in need of any drastic changes.
However, with the February trade deadline quickly approaching, we are sure to hear plenty of rumors and speculation.
One of the most prominent names will be hearing about is Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, who is the hottest commodity on the trade market.
Butler is in the final year of his deal and probably won't be re-signing in South Beach, which could lead to the Heat moving him.
Would the Cavaliers make a play for him?
Cleveland has been linked to Butler before, but keep in mind that that was prior to the Cavs' red-hot start to the 2024-25 campaign.
But Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has revived the conjecture and has proposed a trade that would send Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Jaylon Tyson, a 2031 first-round draft pick and a 2030 first-round swap to Miami in exchange for Butler.
"Is this offer better than other offers out there? Perhaps not, but it's no guarantee those teams bring their best offer, especially given Butler's expectations of being paid next summer," Cornelissen wrote. "This is a solid offer, and if teams like the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies don't go all-in, it could convince Miami."
It seems hard to imagine that the Heat would trade Butler to the Cavaliers without receiving Darius Garland in return. Tyson has not yet proven he can be the young centerpiece of any deal, so Pat Riley would probably pass on this offer.
Miami is 13-13, but remains firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Still, it seems pretty clear that the Heat are not championship contenders, so they may ultimately end up biting the bullet and trading Butler.
It would probably have to be for a more significant package than this, though.