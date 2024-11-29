Cavaliers Acquire Pelicans Star In Massive Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a phenomenal start this season, but that won't stop trade winds from blowing. After all, there is always room for improvement.
During the offseason, we heard plenty of speculation that the Cavaliers were trying to find another wing to supplement Donovan Mitchell and to add some versatiility to the lineup.
One potential target many identified was New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, but Cleveland was unable to swing a deal for the former All-Star.
Could the Cavs still make such a move happen?
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel thinks so, especially with how things have unfolded in New Orleans thus far in the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Crowley has proposed a trade in which the Cavaliers would send Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro (via trade exception) and a future first-round draft pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Ingram and Jordan Hawkins.
While Hawkins is definitely an interesting player, Ingram is obviously the centerpiece of the package, although given Ingram's impending free agency, there is definitely risk involved.
"If Ingram moves on from Cleveland, the Cavaliers do not instantly have $36 million to spend in free agency. Replacing him would be difficult," Crowley wrote. "Cleveland could at least have use of a Mid-Level Exception, either the Non-Taxpayer or Taxpayer, depending on other moves such as re-signing Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill to pay raises."
That being said, a lineup featuring Ingram, Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would certainly be impressive.
Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists over 33.7 minutes per game on 46.5/36.4/83.0 shooting splits this season.