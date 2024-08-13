Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Two Players from Lakers in New Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very quiet this offseason. Outside of extending Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they haven't done much.
However, there are still some opportunities on the trade market for the Cavaliers to get aggressive if they choose to do so.
A potential trade involving veteran guard Caris LeVert could be one of those options. He does have trade value and may not be a perfect fit for the direction that Cleveland seems to be headed in.
Keeping that in mind, Kings James Gospel suggested an intriguing trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that would send LeVert and Sam Merrill to the Lakers in exchange for Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.
Why This Trade Idea Makes Sense for the Cavaliers
Just looking at the trade, it would make a ton of sense for Cleveland.
Being able to acquire a big wing and forward combo player in Hachimura and depth in the front-court with Hayes would be a win. LeVert is a quality player, but turning him into those two players would be a win.
Hachimura is coming off of a season that saw him average 13.6 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He shot 53.7 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 42.2 percent of his three-point attempts.
He has the ability to knock down the three-point shot at a high level and is just 26 years old.
Hayes, on the other hand, played sparingly last season with Los Angeles, averaging 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He likely wouldn't play much for the Cavaliers, but if called upon he could play a role.
LeVert ended up averaging 14.0 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game last season, to go along with 1.1 steals. He was a nice scorer and playmaker for the second unit, but he's not untouchable by any stretch.
While this is clearly just an idea, it would make sense. If Cleveland could get this deal done, they should go for it.