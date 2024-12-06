Cavaliers Advised to Make Major Trade Decision
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been absolutely brilliant thus far this season, as they are 19-3 and have not shown any signs of slowing down.
But should the Cavaliers tweak their roster between now and the February trade deadline?
Cleveland does have a couple of areas that could use some work, such as adding another big man to its rotation and bringing in an extra wing.
However, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus does not think making any major moves would be a great idea for a Cavs squad that appears to be gelling.
"The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA and shouldn't do anything that might damage that chemistry," Pincus wrote. "The least intrusive move to avoid the tax might be dumping either [Georges] Niang or [Dean] Wade, but the more prudent (albeit expensive) path is to hold."
At the current point in time, holding does seem like a very viable strategy for the Cavaliers. But would it be wise long term?
Things can happen fast over the course of an 82-game campaign, and no team is ever exempt from upgrading its roster.
Yes, Cleveland has an ultra-talented starting five and has been wrecking most of the NBA, but it may behoove the Cavs to add one or two reinforcements to ensure that they are playoff ready.
Winning a championship is difficult, and you always need to be prepared in every facet. The Cavaliers are certainly playing the part at the moment, but it definitely wouldn't hurt Cleveland to at least explore some options over the next couple of months.