Cleveland Cavaliers Again Linked To Hornets Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a clear need to address ahead of the deadline, especially with recent injuries to the roster. The Wine and Gold must figure out a way to strengthen their perimeter defense with Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade sidelined for the foreseeable future.
ESPN's Bobby Marks identified Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin as a trade candidate the Cavs should target ahead of the impending deadline.
Martin is currently averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the arc.
He may not be the best scorer, but the Cavaliers already have plenty of that. What Cleveland needs is someone who can be a stopper on the defensive end and guard an opponent.
In order for Cleveland to acquire Martin, Marks is proposing that Cleveland give up Isaac Okoro in a trade.
This deal may not be the blockbuster moves fans were hoping for, but it certainly gives Cleveland more financial flexibility in the future this potential deal helping them get under the luxury tax.
"The Okoro-for-Martin trade threads the needle on not taking a step back on the court and dropping below the luxury tax. Okoro is ninth on the roster in minutes played while Martin is averaging a career-high eight points in Charlotte," wrote Marks.
Martin is becoming a recurring player in the Cavaliers' trade targets and rumors. It was reported that over the summer, the Cavaliers and Hornets had discussed an Okoro sign and trade involving Martin before Cleveland ultimately re-signed their restricted free agent.
Perhaps those talks could pick up again in the coming weeks.