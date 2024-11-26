Cavaliers Duo To Miss Matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks
This time last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers had an injury report that seemed to keep growing longer and longer.
They are slowly getting back to being a healthy team. However, they'll still be without two of their most important rotation pieces when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Here's what the Wine and Gold's injury report looks like as of Tuesday afternoon.
Caris LeVert - Out
Caris LeVert will be out against the Hawks with a lingering knee injury. This will be the sixth game LeVert has missed this season and his fourth matchup in a row.
So far, the Cavaliers have survived not having LeVert's production in their rotation. However, time will tell how long they can keep this up without having one of their best playmakers and scorers off the bench.
LeVert is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 13 games this season. He's someone the Cavaliers need to be healthy and back in their rotation.
Dean Wade - Out
Dean Wade has also been ruled out against the Hawks as he continues to recover from a rolled ankle he suffered over a week ago.
Wade stepped up big through the first few weeks of the season and slotted into the starting small forward for the injured Max Strus. He's been a critical part of Cleveland's defensive game plan as well.
Not having Wade available against the Hawks could be an issue on the defensive end, given the number of scorers and big men on Atlanta's roster.