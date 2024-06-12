Cavaliers Attempting To Make Major Trade Before NBA Draft
While the Cleveland Cavaliers did not accomplish their ultimate goal of winning the NBA Finals this season, they are set up for success for next season.
The team performed admirably in the playoffs and even gave the Boston Celtics a fight in the second round. Unfortunately, Donovan Mitchell went down with an injury that effectively ended the team's chances of pulling off an upset.
Looking ahead to next season, the Cavaliers will have Mitchell back and have an opportunity to get better around him throughout the offseason.
Obviously, the first piece of business will be to find a new head coach. J.B. Bickerstaff was fired shortly after the season ended and Cleveland has yet to replace him. They have some gerat candidates, but have not settled on their final choice yet.
All of that being said, the Cavaliers are already eyeing a major trade when the offseason gets underway.
According to a report from NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor, Cleveland is looking to trade up in the NBA Draft. The report was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Evan Sidery.
The Cavaliers trying to get into the lottery is an interesting potential move.
Many analysts believe that the 2024 NBA Draft class is one of the weakest that the league has seen in a long time. However, it's clear that Cleveland has its eyes on at least one or two players in particular.
At the very least, this is a sign that the Cavaliers are going to be aggressive this offseason. They know that they need to be bold if they want to convince Mitchell to sign long-term with the franchise.
It's going to be an interesting offseason. Cleveland has quite a bit of talent, but they need to get better depth. Acquiring a player on a rookie salary that can make an impact would be a wise move.
Expect to hear many more reports and rumors about the Cavaliers as the offseason gets underway. Keep an eye out for the team potentially trading up in the 2024 NBA Draft as well.