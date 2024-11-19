Several Cavaliers Ruled Out vs. Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into undoubtedly the biggest game of the season so far on Tuesday night. Their second game of the NBA Cup group play is also a playoff rematch against the Boston Celtics.
Unfortunately, the Wine and Gold will head into this game slightly undermanned.
Isaac Okoro - Out
Isaac Okoro is out against the Boston Celtics after suffering an ankle sprain against the Charlotte Hornets.
Okoro is averaging just 5.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season in 20.2 minutes a night.
Even though he hasn't made as big of an impact on the offensive side, Okoro is one of Cleveland's best perimeter defenders and that impact will be missed against Boston's dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Caris LeVert - Out
Caris LeVert is also out against the Celtics with knee soreness.
LeVert has been one of the Cavalier's best players off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 13 games this season. However, this is now LeVert's third game he's missed with a knee injury.
Dean Wade - Out
Dean Wade was ruled out on Monday with an ankle injury he also suffered against the Hornets.
Sam Merrill - Available
While the Cavaliers do have several key reseves out, they are getting one back.
After missing the last three games, Sam Merrill is back in the lineup and is listed as available against the Celtics.
This matchup against Boston was supposed to be a true test of whether or not the Cavaliers should be considered a Finals contender. However, with many key players out, it'll be hard for Cleveland to fully evaluate that status.