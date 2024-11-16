Cavaliers Break All-Time Franchise Record vs. Bulls With Amazing First Quarter
The start to the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024-25 season has been historic on a number of fronts, and this roster just continues to rewrite the history books. They broke another record on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls in their first game of the Emirates NBA Cup.
The Wine and Gold came out hot and finished with their best-scoring quarter of the season. In fact, their 49 points in the first 12 minutes of the game were the most points scored in a quarter in franchise history.
As a team, Cleveland shot 86 percent (19-22) from the floor and 70 percent (7-for-10) from behind the arc in the first quarter. The Cavaliers wouldn't go on to miss their first two-point attempt until four minutes into the second quarter.
Here's what the individual scoring looks like in the segment
Darius Garland - 15 points
Jarrett Allen - 11 points
Donovan Mitchell - 11 points
Ty Jerome - five points
Isaac Okoro - four points
Caris LeVert - three points
Cleveland did all of this without their third-highest scoring Evan Mobley, who was out against Chicago because of an illness.
The only other time a Cavaliers team scored this many points in a quarter was during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals versus the Golden State Warriors. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James led the scoring in that quarter with 10 points.
This was a great way to start the game for the Cavaliers, who look to set another franchise record with their 14th straight victory. However, Cleveland still needs to do much work in the second half to clinch that.