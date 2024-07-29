Cleveland Cavaliers Brutally Ripped For Evan Mobley Contract
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Evan Mobley to a five-year, $224 million contract extension earlier this month, ensuring that the young big man will stick around for the foreseeable future.
While most Cavaliers fans loved the move, there are some who think Cleveland may have made a mistake.
As a matter of fact, in a recent survey conducted by ESPN, one NBA executive labeled the Mobley extension the worst move of the offseason.
Now, let's paint a clearer picture here.
First of all, only 18 executives were surveyed. Second, the Mobley deal only received one vote, so this could have just been one person who isn't really fond of Mobley's game.
That isn't really a big deal.
It's also obscure as to what exactly constituted the Mobley contract being a bad move in the eyes of this particular executive. Was it the fact that the Cavs handed Mobley a max deal? Or do they think the Cavaliers shouldn't have invested into Mobley period?
Again, this is just someone's subjective opinion and is not really indicative of anything.
Cleveland selected Mobley with the third overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. He enjoyed a terrific debut campaign, averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game en route to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting.
Since then, however, Mobley's progression has largely stalled. He was named a First-Team All-Defender during the 2022-23 season, but this past year, Mobley's scoring dipped, and he only played in 50 games due to injuries.
The 2024-25 campaign will unquestionably represent a pivotal juncture of Mobley's NBA career, especially after inking such a lucrative deal.
We'll see if the 23-year-old can take a big step forward next season.