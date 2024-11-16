Several Cleveland Cavaliers Out vs. Chicago Bulls
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night to extend their winning streak to 13 games. This is also Clevealnd's first game of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup, and the Cavs are looking to get ahead of the rest of their group.
There's a lot on the line for just another Friday night in November. However, the Wine and Gold will be undermanned, and one of their star players will miss this key matchup.
Evan Mobley - Out
Evan Mobley has been ruled out with an illness for Cleveland's matchup with the Bulls.
It's that time of year, and this isn't something new Mobley has been dealing with. He was questionable leading up to Wednesday's game with an illness but ended up playing. Mobley scored 14 points, grabbed seven boards, and dished out one assist in that matchup.
Mobley is currently averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season while playing outstanding defense. It won't be easy for the Cavs to replace that production.
Sam Merrill - Out
Sam Merrill is also out against the Bulls with left ankle soreness. This will be the second straight game he's missed with this injury.
Merill has played a key piece on Cleveland's bench so far this season. He's currently averaging 6.8 points while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Bulls will also be down one of their key players in this matchup. Their starting point guard, Lonozo Ball, will miss the game with a right wrist sprain.