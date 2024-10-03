Cavaliers Coach Aims To Increase This Player’s Versatility This Season
Isaac Okoro is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers after re-signing with the team on a three-year, $33 million deal over the offseason.
We have a pretty good understanding of Okoro's type of player at this point in his career. He's an elite perimeter defender who can occasionally hit an open three. However, Ice has never been the focal point of an offense.
New head coach Kenny Atkinson reveals his big plans for Okoro this season and his plan to get him more incorporated on offense.
"I do think we need to diversify his game. You ask him, 'I'm defense first. It's my strength, so double down on that. I think we use him as a cutter more - slasher, cutter, and offensive rebounding," said Atkinson. "I think those are two areas we can raise his game. Probably the last thing, maybe a little below, is to use him in the pick and roll as a roll guy. He gets in the pocket, great size, downhill, can make plays."
This plan for Atkinson sounds like a perfect way to get Okoro more involved on offense without necessarily putting the ball in his hands more.
"I'm excited about it! I'd like him to look at this program in four years, 'I got a good contract, now I got a great contract,' because he's talented enough. We've got to put him in the right decision to raise his game."
We already know that Okoro can be a solid three-and-D player and that's why the Cavs were so eager to bring him back in restricted free agency. But Atkinson has a clear plan to increase his offensive