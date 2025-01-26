Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Gets Real About Recent Struggles

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally facing their first stretch of adversity of the season.

Tommy Wild

Jan 18, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with head coach Kenny Atkinson during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
At some point, this moment for the Cleveland Cavaliers was coming. They're finally facing their first wave of adversity of the year as the Wine and Gold have now lost five out of their last eight games.

On the one hand, it's incredible that Cleveland did not experience a rough patch until the end of January and halfway through the season.

However, they must figure out a way to right the ship soon, with some of their struggles being obvious.

Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson got real about Cleveland's struggles following their loss against the Houston Rockets.

While some clear areas must be addressed, Atkinson is still overall confident in his group.

"I think this patch of adversity, it's good. Let's see how we react. Let's see how we respond to this. We're just going through a patch. We had some injuries. You're roster's thinner. Now you're paying guys more. It kind of cascades. It can kind of build-up," said Atkinson.

Kenny Atkinson reacts to a play
Even with the last week not going the Cavalier's way, there is one spot Atkinson points out that is especially important for the Cleveland team.

"I don't see slippage in chemistry or leadership. Those are the things that concern me. [For example], when the team's not together. We're not sharing it, or there's selfish play. We have great leadership. We've got a great group. So, I'm positive we'll bounce back right away."

These responses from Atkinson reflect a team that is focused on a goal other than regular-season success.

Although last week has been challenging, Atkinson realizes that this is a great opportunity for his team to test their response to hardship.

Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

