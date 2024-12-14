Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Gives Massive Praise To Unsung Hero

Kenny Atkinson called Isaac Okoro the "star" of the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent victory.

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) takes a jump shot against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Over the past few seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers roster has focused on the core four: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. The front office is leaning on this group to make a deep playoff run.

However, the core still needs its supporting cast, and one member of that is Isaac Okoro, who Kenny Atkinson doesn't feel is getting enough love.

Okoro was phenomenal in Cleveland's victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night, and Atkinson praised him after the game.

"I sit up here all the time and talk about everybody, but I don't talk about Isaac. But yet, every game, he's darn good. He's one of those guys you take for granted, and you shouldn't," said Atkinson.

"I don't know what his three-point percentage is, but he's shooting the heck out of it. You feel like it's going in all the time, and then he gives you great defense at the end. So, if you're going to give the star of the game for [Friday night], I think you'd give it to him."

Isaac Okoro steals the ball
Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) steals the ball from Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

During a night when the Cavaliers struggled to shoot the ball from deep, Okoro was an effective three-for-four from behind the arc. This shooting percentage is on par with what Okoro has provided the team all season. He's currently shooting a career-high 48 percent from deep.

Okoro will never get the most attention when he's on the floor because he's not a flashy player, often doing the dirty work for the Cavaliers.

However, players like him are what separate playoff teams and true Finals contenders.

