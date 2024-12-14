Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Gives Massive Praise To Unsung Hero
Over the past few seasons, the Cleveland Cavaliers roster has focused on the core four: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. The front office is leaning on this group to make a deep playoff run.
However, the core still needs its supporting cast, and one member of that is Isaac Okoro, who Kenny Atkinson doesn't feel is getting enough love.
Okoro was phenomenal in Cleveland's victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night, and Atkinson praised him after the game.
"I sit up here all the time and talk about everybody, but I don't talk about Isaac. But yet, every game, he's darn good. He's one of those guys you take for granted, and you shouldn't," said Atkinson.
"I don't know what his three-point percentage is, but he's shooting the heck out of it. You feel like it's going in all the time, and then he gives you great defense at the end. So, if you're going to give the star of the game for [Friday night], I think you'd give it to him."
During a night when the Cavaliers struggled to shoot the ball from deep, Okoro was an effective three-for-four from behind the arc. This shooting percentage is on par with what Okoro has provided the team all season. He's currently shooting a career-high 48 percent from deep.
Okoro will never get the most attention when he's on the floor because he's not a flashy player, often doing the dirty work for the Cavaliers.
However, players like him are what separate playoff teams and true Finals contenders.