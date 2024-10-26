Cavaliers Coach Has Seen This Change During Caris LeVert's Career
Kenny Atkinson first met Caris LeVert as a rookie out of the University of Michigan. At that time, LeVert was still trying to prove himself in the NBA and find his niche in a professional rotation.
However, that was almost eight years ago, and now the two have reunited with Atkinson as the Cleveland Cavaliers' new head coach. Atkinson reflected on LeVert's development and growth since his early days with the Brooklyn Nets and said he's seen this major change in Caris' game.
"He's improved so much defensively. I tell him every day," said Atkinson after Cleveland's win over the Detroit Pistons.
"In Brooklyn, he was a young pup trying to figure it out. He's really turned into a heck of a defensive player. He's gotten so much stronger, obviously, but just his IQ and his activity - really, really improved defensive player."
It must be rewarding for a coach to watch a player at the very beginning of their career and then reunite with them later on when they've become an established player in the NBA. That's exactly what Atkinson and LeVert are experiencing right now.
Cleveland's coach certainly isn't wrong about LeVert's defensive growth, and this has been one of the main reasons that the Cavs have started the season with a 2-0 record and a pair of convincing wins.
LeVert has a defensive rating of 103 and has grabbed three steals through Cleveland's first two games.
Yes, the Cavaliers' focus this season is on offense, but they can't forget about locking down their opponent on the defensive end, and LeVert has made a point of emphasizing this to start the year.