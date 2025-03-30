Cavaliers Coach Has 'Very Little' Concern With Guard's Injury
Ty Jerome has been a key piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers' success all season long. However, he's missed the last three games with a knee injury.
The injury report initially said Jerome was out with "knee soreness" for the first two games, but was more specific, citing "knee tendinitis" as the reason for his absence against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Even though the injury description changed, Kenny Atkinson said he has "very little" concern about the injury.
"I just think he's banged up a little. You know, he had the ankle surgery last year. Not to go deep, [but] ankles, knees, I guess they're related. One can kind of relate to the other," said Cleveland's head coach.
"I think it's just a wear and tear at this point in the season. But I don't anticipate this being a long-term thing at all."
This is very positive news for the Cavaliers and Jerome.
Ty has become arguably the most important player off Cleveland's bench this season, with the ability to impact both offense and defense.
Jerome is currently averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 43 percent from behind the arc in a career year.
Obviously, the Cavaliers wants to get Jerome back on the court as soon as possible.
However, they're really going to meet him for the final stretch and into the postseason, so Jerome must be as close to 100 percent healthy as he can get before trying to return.
