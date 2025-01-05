Cavaliers Coach Provides Injury Update On Key Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers were so close to starting a game with a fully healthy roster.
However, right as Max Strus made his return, Isaac Okoro injured his shoulder, which has kept him out for the last few weeks.
The injury news was announced on December 19, 2024, and the initial timetable was that Okoro would be reevaluated in two weeks. That time frame has passed, and head coach Kenny Atkinson gave a brief update on the progress made by the Cleveland forward.
"I think he's doing contact [on Sunday]. I know he's done coach's contact, but I think we're getting live contact [Sunday], so we'll get more feedback from that. But otherwise, no setbacks," said Atkinson on Sunday evening.
It certainly still sounds like Okoro has a ways to go before returning to an NBA game, but he is still progressing well. The most important part of Atkinson's update is that Okoro has not sustained any setbacks.
The 2024-25 season has been a breakout year in some ways for Okoro. His overall counting stats are down, but he's also producing career high- shooting statistics.
Okoro is currently averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 49.2 percent from behind the arc.
Ice's greatest value is on the defensive end. Okoro is easily one of the Cavaliers' best perimeter defenders, with a defensive rating of 113 on the season.
Hopefully, Okoro will return to the floor soon. However, given how well the Cavaliers have been playing the entire season, there's no reason to rush him back.