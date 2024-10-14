Cavaliers Coach Provides Injury Update On Sharp Shooting Duo
Injuries derailed the Cleveland Cavaliers' season a year ago. The Wine and Gold haven't officially started the regular season yet, but they're already dealing with injuries to two of their key three-point shooters, Max Strus and Sam Merrill.
Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was asked about their availability on Sunday and if Sturs or Merill could participate during practice. Cleveland's head coach said, "No. No, still not ready. Still day-to-day. Nothing crazy. Sam, also still day-to-day. Just being extra cautious with both of them."
Strus left Cleveland's first preseason game early with what the team calls a hip contusion after he hit the ground hard, playing defense against the Chicago Bulls. It's a similar story for Merrill, who sat out Thursday's preseason game with wrist soreness.
Atkinson alluded to the team being careful with the duo and wanting them to practice when they're completely ready. Strus and Merril's long-range shooting will be critical to Cleveland's offense this season, so making sure they're fully healthy for the start of the season is the right decision.
Strus shot 35 percent from behind the arc last season on 6.8 attempts a game. On the other hand, Merrill shot 40 percent from behind the arc on 5.8 attempts a night.
The good news is that Atkinson said that after halfway through the preseason, everyone else on Cleveland's team was good to go during practice. Since it's day-to-day, we'll have to wait and see if either Strus or Merrill plays the Cavs' next preseason game this Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.