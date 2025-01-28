Cavaliers Coach Provides Uninspiring Injury Update On Key Player
After the Cleveland Cavaliers were relatively healthy through the first half of the season, the Wine and Gold's injury report is stacking up.
The latest injury came to Dean Wade, who banged knees with Tyrese Maxey during Cleveland's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Kenny Atkinson was asked how long the team anticipates being without Wade, and he wasn't enthsiastic about this being a quick recovery.
"Good question. I think it's more than day-to-day. I'll put it that way. We'll keep it at that and give up an update as we know more," said Atkinson on Monday evening.
Wade may not be a household name in the NBA, but Cavaliers fans know just how impactful he's been on the court over the last few seasons.
The stretch forward has established himself as one of the best defenders on the team who can guard any position. Atkinson has even trusted him to start in 26 of the 35 games Wade has played this season.
Wade was averaging 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc, with a defensive rating of 111 before the injury occurred.
Atkinson's update certainly wasn't the news the Cavs were hoping for, and it'll be interesting to see where they go from here.
Cleveland was already in need of another forward, even before Wade's injury.
If this injury will keep him out for multiple weeks or even months, the Cavaliers must be one of the more active teams on the trade market to find a player who can replace his production.