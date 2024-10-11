Cavaliers’ Coach Reveals Why Jarrett Allen Played In Second Preseason Game
While every other starter took the night off Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers’ center Jarrett Allen was on the floor for the opening tip. After the game, head coach Kenny Atkinson told the media that it was Allen’s decision to be out there.
The preseason is a ramp-up period for players, but most players just want to make it to the regular season. Allen is not one of those guys.
“Because he wanted to,” Atkinson explained when asked about the decision to start the big man. “I did not want him to. And this is how the NBA works, he says, ‘I’m playing coach, I want to get my rhythm.'”
Allen was criticized after missing the team’s final eight playoff games last season with a rib injury. But the reality is Allen, once again, showed he loves to be on the floor. The 6-foot-11 center played in 77 games last season, the most since he got to Cleveland.
“We have 82 games, you’re going to get your rhythm,” Atkinson told his center. According to coach, Allen’s response was simple, “No.”
While Allen got his wish of playing, Atkinson still made sure to keep it limited. The one-time All-Star played just 15 minutes, accumulating 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
If Allen doesn’t consider that good rhythm, then he may never be satisfied.
He’ll have another two preseason games to stay in shape before the Cavs tip off their first regular season game on October 23rd on the road against the Detroit Pistons.