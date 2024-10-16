Cavaliers Coach Says Missed Time Isn’t Changing His Stance On This Player
For a role player, being hurt can derail your chances to impress your coach and earn your minutes. As for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill, his playing time is set in stone.
Merrill is currently dealing with wrist soreness, which will keep him out of his second preseason contest Wednesday when the Cavs take on the Detroit Pistons.
Last year, the sharpshooter averaged a career-high in almost every major stat category, including minutes played with 17.5. Now, with a new head coach, many wonder whether an early injury could cost him minutes on the floor.
“Doesn’t affect him at all,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said after practice at the Cleveland Clinic Courts on Tuesday. “He doesn’t have to prove anything to me.”
It's clear Atkinson's offense places a higher emphasis on pacer and spreading the floor. Merrill’s three-point prowess puts him in a position to be a major contributor for the Cavs this season.
He shot 40.4% from beyond the arc last season in an offense that wasn’t as generous to perimeter players.
“He’s pretty good and he can shoot. He’s just a pretty good player,” Atkinson said. “Since mid-July I’ve seen him, so him being out for, what’s it a week now? Isn’t affecting my judgment on him.”
It appears the Cavs are playing it safe with their shooters ahead of the regular season, keeping Merrill and teammate Max Strus sidelined for Wednesday’s contest.
Fans will see just how much Atkinson likes Merrill’s play when the regular season rolls around on October 23rd in Toronto.