Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be Legitimate Suitor for Chris Paul
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to add major talent to the roster this offseason in an attempt to get back into championship contender.
With Donovan Mitchell expected to sign a long-term extension with the Cavaliers, the team will now look to add more talent around him. They simply need to add quality depth and impact scoring and playmaking.
Just ahead of the start of free agency, the Golden State Warriors made the decision to release Chris Paul. Could he become a legitimate target for Cleveland?
Currently, the team does not have a legitimate backup point guard behind Darius Garland. The young point guard has been named unlikely to be traded and is a part of the team's main core.
Signing Paul could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Cavaliers.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Warriors, Paul ended up averaging 9.2 points per game to go along with 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. He shot 44.1 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 37.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
While those numbers would be great additions for Cleveland, his presence as a mentor for Garland would be equally as important. He would help Garland develop and reach his full potential.
Paul would also bring excellent veteran leadership. He could score, create shots for others, and bring championship experience to the table as well.
Granted, there are other teams around the league who would like to sign Paul. The San Antonio Spurs are already considered an early favorite to sign the veteran star point guard.
It will be interesting to see what the Cavaliers choose to do this offseason. They have a few needs to focus on and they have the ability to add players. Paul could be a perfect target.
Expect to hear Cleveland mentioned in quite a few trade and free agency rumors. Getting involved in the Paul sweepstakes would be a wise decision.