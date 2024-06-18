Cleveland Cavaliers Could Pursue Veteran Wing In NBA Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers need to make some quality offseason additions. After being bounced out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in the second round, building out more talent around Donovan Mitchell is the main priority of the offseason.
While the Cavaliers are relatively set when it comes to the starting lineup, they need to add more depth.
Keeping that in mind, it's likely that the front office will try to add some veteran contributors in free agency. They aren't going to be able to spend huge on the market, but there are many players who could be had on team-friendly contracts.
One of those players is Gordon Hayward, who is set to hit free agency after a disappointing end to the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
King James Gospel has suggested that Hayward could be an ideal "buy low" free agency target.
Hayward was acquired by the Thunder ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, he was unable to carve out a role with Oklahoma City. Now, he'll be looking for a chance to find a consistent role.
During the 2023-24 season split between the Charlotte Hornets and Thunder, Hayward averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. While they aren't huge numbers, Hayward is still capable of providing consistent production when given the chance.
He may be 34 years old, but there are still a couple more good seasons left in his career. If Cleveland wants to add a wing who can score and create, Hayward could be a perfect fit.
There are quite a few players who could make sense for the Cavaliers in free agency. Another potential option that has been suggested is Bruce Brown of the Toronto Raptors. If the Raptors opt to decline his large player option, Brown would be a valuable two-way target for many contenders.
All of that being said, Hayward will be a name to keep an eye on. He will likely be a popular target in free agency for contenders.
Cleveland should consider touching base and seeing if they can afford the veteran wing.