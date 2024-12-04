Cleveland Cavaliers Star Guard Exits Game With Apparent Head Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a historic start to the 2024-25 season. However, they've still had their fair share of roster injuries, and now they may be facing a significant one with their starting point guard.
Darius Garland left Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards with an apparent head injury. He was going up for a shot, but Jonas Valanciunas' elbow caught him square in the head as he released the ball.
Garland was on the ground for a few minutes, even as play went on on the other side of the court. Eventually, there was a stoppage in play, and the Cavaliers' trainers rushed over to tend to him.
DG was able to walk off the floor on his own power, but he went straight back to the locker room instead of staying on the bench.
It is important to note that the Cavaliers were up by double digits when Garland was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Hopefully, this means that holding him out for the rest of the night was just a precaution.
Garland was having a solid game before exiting in the third quarter. He played 16 minutes and finished with 12 points and three assists on an efficient 4-for-7 shooting night.
Looking at the bigger picture, hopefully, this injury does not force Garland to miss too much time. He's finally returned to All-Star form after missing most of the 2023-24 season with a broken jaw. DG is currently averaging 20.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists this season.
We'll have to wait until Kenny Atkinson's postgame presser to see if he has any updates on Garland's status.