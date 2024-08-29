Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland Named Top Trade Target For Lakers
It doesn't look like the Cleveland Cavaliers will be trading Darius Garland anytime soon, but if they do, the Los Angeles Lakers could represent a prime destination for the former All-Star.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz has named Garland as a top trade target for the Lakers, citing the fact that Garland is a Klutch Sports client along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
"The 24-year-old is a terrific passer who would also benefit off open three-point looks when James operates with the ball," Swartz wrote of Garland.
After the 2023-24 campaign concluded, some felt that the Cavaliers should break up the backcourt tandem of Donovan Mitchell and Garland. Because Mitchell is clearly the better player, it looked like Garland could be the odd man out.
Trade speculation surged around Garland in the early stages of the offseason, and multiple teams apparently checked in on the point guard. However, Cleveland as opted to hold on to him. At least for right now.
The Cavs handed contract extensions to Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this summer, doubling down on their young core. Garland is under contract through 2028.
More than likely, the Cavaliers will head into next season with their "core four" intact. However, if Cleveland struggles in the lead-up to the trade deadline, it could end up moving one of its primary pieces, and Garland's name would almost certainly surface in trade rumors yet again.
In that potential scenario, the Lakers would imaginably come knocking, as Garland's ability to space the floor would bring a much-needed element to Los Angeles' rather middling offense.
Of course, for now, Garland and the Cavs are focused on trying to make more progress during the 2024-25 campaign.