Cavaliers Star Sends Bold Warning To NBA
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a scorching hot start, and they have been showing no signs of slowing down.
But are the Cavaliers for real?
Based on their recent history with essentially the same roster, some have questions as to whether or not Cleveland can sustain its success, but Cavs star Darius Garland is warning the rest of the NBA that his team is here to stay.
“Yeah, I think we are for sure,” Garland told NBA TV when asked if the Cavaliers can contend for a championship. “I don’t think this is just any old fluke. ... So, I think that we have a really good chance of just being one of those contenders for sure.”
While Cleveland looked solid on paper heading into the season, it was certainly not considered a title contender. As a matter of fact, many criticized the Cavs for not making any moves over the summer.
But perhaps continuity has trumped all else for the Cavaliers this season?
Garland in particular has been phenomenal, averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 29.5 minutes per game on 53.8/47.5/95.0 shooting splits.
That's a major step up from last year, when the 24-year-old logged 18 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from three-point range.
Actually, Garland was so disappointing last season that many felt Cleveland should trade him. Clearly, he is proving that the Cavs made the right decision to retain him. At least so far, anyway.
We'll see if Garland and the Cavaliers can maintain their dominance.