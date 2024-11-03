Cavaliers Do Something They Haven't Done Since 1976
The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially 7-0 after knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Donovan Mitchell played the role of hero, knocking down a last-second shot to lift the Cavaliers to the win.
To start the season, Cleveland has been looking like a legitimate NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference.
After a very quiet offseason that drew criticism from many fans and the media, the Cavaliers have silenced the doubters. They are for real and they're playing at an elite level.
With the win, Cleveland ended up doing something that they haven't done since the 1976-77 season. They haven't started 7-0 since that year and it's just the second time in franchise history that they have accomplised the feat.
Not only have the Cavaliers been winning games, they've been doing so while looking the part of a contender. Cleveland has defeated some very good teams along the way.
So far this season, they have knocked off teams like the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, and now the Bucks.
It's too early to truly say that the Cavaliers are an NBA Finals favorite. We're only seven games into the season. However, there are quite a few reasons for fans to be very excited about this team.
Behind the leadership of Mitchell, Cleveland has rounded out the roster well around him. They have excellent supporting players in the starting lineup with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland. Off of the bench, they have a lot more depth than many were expecting.
Hopefully, the Cavaliers can continue playing with the same kind of teamwork that they have shown so far. The start they have had has been far from a one-man show.
Next up for Cleveland will be a Monday night matchup against Milwaukee at home. It will be interesting to see whether or not they can double down and knock the Bucks off in back-to-back games.