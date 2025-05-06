Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest About Making Amazing NBA History
Since Donovan Mitchell came into the NBA, he's been one of the league's best scorers. That's held true in both the regular season and his five playoff runs as well.
Spida made headlines after the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 victory over the Miami Heat as he replicated a streak last seen by Michael Jordan: scoring 30 or more points in seven straight Games.
Mitchell ended up breaking Jordan's streak in Cleveland's Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, scoring 33 points.
Even though this is an impressive streak and a legendary stretch, Mitchell wasn't satisfied with his performance and setting NBA history since the Cavaliers didn't come away with a win.
When Mitchell was made aware of this history after the game, he said, "Jordan won Game 1."
"It's always great to be in great company, but man, we lost. I shot and I shot 30 times. Like I said, that's not something I come into. I always try to be aggressive to start a series, but Jordan won Game 1. I didn't," continued the star guard.
As amazing as this history is, Mitchell clearly cares more about his team winning, and he and his team fell short of that on Sunday.
Mitchell and the Cavaliers will have a chance to tie the series at one game apiece on Tuesday night.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson Wins NBA's Coach of the Year
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be in Big Trouble vs. Pacers After Latest Injury News
MORE: Cavaliers HC Fires Off Strong Statement At NBA Officials
MORE: Cavaliers-Bucks Trade Idea Moves Darius Garland for Giannis Antetokounmpo
MORE: Donovan Mitchell Sends Bold Message Following Cavaliers Game 1 Loss