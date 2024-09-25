Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Urges Fans To Be Patient
Cleveland Cavaliers fans may be frustrated with the results from the past couple of years. In 2023, the Cavaliers lost the New York Knicks in the first round. Last season, they failed to win 50 games and were bounced by the Boston Celtics in the second round.
However, Donovan Mitchell wants everyone to know that these things take time.
During a recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Mitchell preached a message of patience for Cleveland.
"My thing is it's all about steps," Mitchell said. "It's all about building. It's a process."
Mitchell referenced the Celtics, who took more than half a decade to build their roster up to the point where they were finally able to win a championship.
"You don't just put a team together and go to the 'chip," Mitchell said. " ... Everybody assumes it's just all supposed to happen right away. We live in a world where everything is supposed to be like this, but you've got to understand that there's a process to it."
Cavs fans became accustomed to winning during LeBron James' second go-around with the ballclub, as the Cavaliers made four straight NBA Finals appearances between 2015 and 2018. That included winning a title in 2016.
For that reason, Cleveland fans may have some difficulty accepting the "process" that Mitchell is referring to, but his point is very valid.
Now, if the Cavs don't show any sort of progress this coming season, that's another story. But for now, it's all about the Cavaliers improving day by day and then hopefully getting to the point where they can genuinely contend for a championship.