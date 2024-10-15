Cavaliers Down Three Players Against Pistons Wednesday
The Cleveland Cavaliers have their third preseason matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The team will be without Max Strus, Sam Merill, and Emoni Bates.
The Cavs have just two preseason games remaining before the start of the regular season on October 23rd against the Toronto Raptors. The quickly approaching start to the regular season makes injuries something worth monitoring.
Strus exited the Cavs’ first preseason game after taking an elbow to the hip. The injury initially appeared to be day-to-day, but more than a week later, Strus will still miss action due to the injury.
Up to this point, there has been no indication that Strus’ injury could leak into the regular season, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.
As for Merrill, he’s in a similar situation as Strus. He sat the team’s second preseason game with wrist soreness and will now miss another game.
"No. No, still not ready. Still day-to-day. Nothing crazy. Sam, also still day-to-day. Just being extra cautious with both of them,” Atkinson said when asked about the pair earlier this week.
If that’s true, the Cavs would be close to full health for the regular season. A healthy roster would be a good change of pace for a Cavs team that dealt with injuries all last season.
Bates’ absence comes as no surprise after he underwent arthroscopic surgery in early October to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The forward will be re-evaluated in early November.
As of now, the Cavs will have the remainder of their roster available for the 7:00 pm tip Wednesday.