Cleveland Cavaliers Draft Pick Ranked As Top-Three Rookie In NBA Summer League
It looks more and more like the Cleveland Cavaliers got the steal of the 2024 NBA Draft with their selection at 20. The Wine and Gold took Jaylon Tyson out of the University of California with the first-round pick, and the 21 year-0ld- made an incredible first impression with his play in Las Vegas at the NBA’s Summer League.
Cavs fans were quick to notice the major impact he could have in their rotation next season, but other analysts are seeing Tyson’s potential as well.
Kevin Pelton, ESPN Senior Writer, ranked Tyson as the third-best rookie in all of Summer League. The two players Pelton ranked ahead of Tyson where Tristan Da Silva (Orlando Magic) and Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat).
Here’s what he had to say about the Cavaliers’ rookie:
“Another experienced college player from the Pac-12 (Ware also started his career at Oregon before he transferred to Indiana), Tyson bounced back from a four-point outing midweek to put up 44 points in his last two games in Vegas and came within an assist of a triple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyson achieved 50/40/90 shooting splits and also averaged 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists from the wing.”
Tyson averaged 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc in Cleveland's five games. Tyson was known as a scorer out of Cal, but his playmaking ability in Las Vegas came as a pleasant surprise.
The Cavaliers already have a full bench that includes forward similar to Tyson’s skill set, but the 2024 draft pick is going to make it hard on Kenny Atkinson to not have him in the rotation.