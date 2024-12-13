Cleveland Cavaliers Earn Impressive Grade To Start Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to be a playoff contender coming into the season. However, no one could have predicted just how well they would play to start the year.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report gave every team in the NBA a grade for their season so far, and the Cavaliers received an impressive grade of an "A+."
No other team on this list received a grade this high.
Here are a few things Favale had to say about Cleveland's impressive and historic start.
"Just about everything is going right on the floor. The Core Four looks good together and when staggered. Both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have gotten better. Reserves like Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome and even Georges Niang are killing it. Isaac Okoro has increased his regular-season shooting stock (when healthy)," he wrote."
"Skepticism will remain the default looking ahead to the playoffs. Rotations built around two small guards and two non-spacing bigs will always make swathes of people uncomfortable."
It's hard to argue with any point made here. Cleveland's core four have been tremendous individually and as a group, and they also might have the deepest bench in the NBA. Each of these factors has allowed Kenny Atkinson the ability to adapt and get creative depending on their opponent.
All of this, and Max Strus hasn't played a single game yet this season due to an ankle injury suffered before the year began.
Yes, so far, the Cavaliers' start has been arguably perfect. But as Favale mentions, Wine and Gold will continue to question the roster until they prove that the core four can make a playoff run.
For now, let's enjoy this great start and the amazing basketball this team is playing.