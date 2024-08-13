Cleveland Cavaliers' Emirates NBA Cup Group Play Schedule, Revealed
The NBA began the "Emirates NBA Cup" last season, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking home the in-season title. Now, the league is set to run it for the second straight year, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' group play schedule for the event has been released.
The Cavaliers are in East Group C along with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
The 30 teams in the NBA have been randomly drawn into six groups within their conference based on their records from last season.
Cleveland will kick the in-season tournament off on Nov. 15 and play through Dec. 3.
The Cavs will play four designated group play games. They will play each team in their group once, with two matchups at home and two on the road.
The Cavaliers will open up against the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before heading to Boston to battle the Celtics on Nov. 19. They will then face the Hawks in Atlanta 10 days later before concluding group play at home against the Wizards on Dec. 3.
Obviously, the main date Cleveland will want to circle on its calendar is the matchup against Boston, as the Celtics eliminated the Cavs from the second round of the playoffs this past spring.
All of the games in the tournament will count toward the Cavaliers' regular-season record, except the championship game—if they make it that far.
Perhaps some sustained success in the tournament will provide some valuable experience for a Cleveland team still in search of an extended playoff run.