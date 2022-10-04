Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley To Miss 1-2 Weeks With Sprained Ankle

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that Evan Mobley will miss 1-2 weeks with a right ankle sprain on Monday evening. Mobley will undergo treatment and rehab and his status will be updated in in the coming weeks.

The news comes as the Wine and Gold wrapped up their first week of training camp and were preparing to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the preseason opener on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Cavaliers tip-off the regular season on Wednesday, October 19th against the Raptors in Toronto. With a 1-2 week recovery window, Mobley could conceivably be cleared for action by Monday, October 17th, two days before the season opener in Toronto.

The 7'0" forward averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 69 games last season and was also instrumental on the defensive end of the floor. Mobley contested 12.3 shot attempts per game last year good for the third-highest total in the NBA and led all rookies with 115 blocks, 1.7 per night.

Mobley was expected to play a large role again this year, once again teaming up with Jarrett Allen in the Cavs front court. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he expected Mobley to be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season.

Mobley missed five games back in March with a left ankle sprain after landing on Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot. He returned in time for the final two games of the regular season before the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

The Cavs went 1-4 in Mobley’s absence.

