Cavaliers Exec Fires Back About Donovan Mitchell Rumors
The Cleveland Cavaliers are closing in on the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Today, media day began with the front office and coaches speaking to the media.
One of the topics that was discussed today was Donovan Mitchell. After locking him up to a long-term extension this offseason, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman spoke out boldly about all of the rumors that had suggested Mitchell wanted to leave the Cavaliers.
Altman bluntly fired back against those rumors.
"He's been all-in since day one."
He continued on, revealing that Mitchell has been leading the way for players coming back to Cleveland getting work in.
"We've had guys in this building since after Labor Day led by Donovan Mitchell."
Clearly, all of the rumors about Mitchell wanting out were not true. He seems completely bought in to what the Cavaliers are doing. The extension he signed proved his commitment to the team.
During the 2023-24 NBA season in Cleveland, Mitchell put together a monster season. He averaged 29.6 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. In addition to those numbers, Mitchell shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three-point range.
At 28 years old, Mitchell is in the prime of his career. He's hoping to lead the Cavaliers back to being a legitimate NBA Finals contender.
That being said, the team did have a quiet offseason. They're basically running it back with the same team from last year minus a couple of small changes.
Mitchell will be asked to shoulder a huge part of the load for Cleveland this season. However, they are hoping that Evan Mobley and Darius Garland will be able to take their respective games to the next level as well.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024-25 NBA season has in store for the Cavaliers. While there a ton of rumors surrounding Mitchell throughout last season, all of those questions have been put to bed.