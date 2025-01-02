Cavaliers Facing One Troubling Task Before NBA Trade Deadline
All seems well with the Cleveland Cavaliers right now, as they own the NBA's best record heading into the New Year.
However, that does not mean the Cavaliers don't have any concerns or holes to fill.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has identified one problem for Cleveland that may be difficult for the team to address before the trade deadline: finding a small forward.
"The pesky small forward spot that's been a problem position since [Donovan] Mitchell's arrival remains this team's biggest question mark," Buckley wrote. "The Cavs have places to turn at this position for shooting, defense or shot-creation, but they still lack the ideal option who would check both of those first two boxes."
The Cavs have until Feb. 6 to swing a trade for a wing, but Buckley adds that it may not be an easy task for the club.
"Ideally, this is something Cleveland would have addressed by now, and it could be harder to manage given the limited availability of three-and-D wings," he wrote.
The Cavaliers just watched as long-time target Dorian Finney-Smith was dealt from the Brooklyn Nets to the Los Angeles Lakers, so that's one name that is off the table.
Plus, given Cleveland's lack of attractive assets outside of its core group of players, it may be hard for the Cavs to actually find any viable trade partners.
Fortunately, the Cavaliers have not encountered any significant issues thus far, but their lack of size on the wing may ultimately prove troublesome once the playoffs roll around.