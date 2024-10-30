Cavaliers Fans Will Be Fired Up Over This Huge Take
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a perfect 4-0 start, stamping their name among the best teams in the NBA early on.
But just how good are the Cavaliers?
Well, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has revealed a rather massive take for Cleveland, labeling the Cavs the second-best team in the Eastern Conference (behind the Boston Celtics) thus far.
"Exactly one team ranks in the top five of offensive and defensive efficiency to start the season," Favale wrote. "It isn't the Boston Celtics. Or the Oklahoma City Thunder. It definitely isn't the Milwaukee Bucks. It's the Cleveland Cavaliers."
Favale does qualify his statement by saying that the Cavaliers have had a very easy schedule, with three of their four wins coming against the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
However, Cleveland did pick up an impressive road win over the New York Knicks, and let's be honest: this is a very talented squad.
Of course, the Cavs still have a long road ahead of them, but based on the way the rest of the East looks outside of the Celtics, the Cavaliers do appear to have a chance of being the second-best team in the conference.
Remember: Cleveland won 51 games two years ago, so a precedent has kind of already been set. That would have been good enough to get the Cavs the No. 2 seed last year, and if they stay healthy this season, they definitely have a shot of hitting 50-plus wins again.
The Cavaliers will look to continue their unbeaten streak against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.