Cavaliers Fans Will Be Pumped Over This Bold Take
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be one of the most difficult teams to diagnose heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
They won 48 games last year and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, which prompted trade speculation around some of their stars.
However, the Cavaliers opted to keep everyone and run it back for another season. Perhaps their continuity will pay off.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports seems to think it will.
During a recent piece where Quinn makes win-loss projections for every Eastern Conference team, he had Cleveland finishing with over 48.5 wins, and he was emphatic about it.
"This is my favorite bet on the board. It's not close," Quinn wrote. "If Cleveland hadn't tanked the season finale, it would have hit this total a year ago with its three best players all missing at least 25 games."
Quinn also loves the hire of head coach Kenny Atkinson and thinks he will work very well with Jarrett Allen considering he already coached him in Brooklyn.
Essentially, Quinn surmises that as long as the Cavs remain healthy, they will be a very strong team this coming season. He also has them winning the Central Division, a group that includes the Milwaukee Bucks.
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley all played in under 60 games apiece last season, so you do have to figure that the Cavaliers' record will be better this year if those guys are able to stay on the floor.
Remember: Cleveland did win 51 games during the 2022-23 campaign, so a 50-plus win season for the Cavs is absolutely not out of the question.