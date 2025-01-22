Cavaliers' First Half Success Receives Flawless Grade
The Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to be a playoff team heading into the 2024-25 season. However, even Kenny Atkinson has admitted he didn't see all of their success up to this point coming.
The Wine and Gold are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They have already won 36 games and have one of the best records in the NBA, and we're only halfway through the season.
CBS Sports recently gave every team a midseason grade, and the Cavaliers received a flawless grade of "A+."
"The Cavaliers are first in offense, second in net rating, and have the best record in the NBA. No one could've predicted this team would've been this good," wrote NBA analyst Jasmyn Wimbish.
Wimbish goes on to point out how much of Cleveland's success has been due to the resurgence of Darius Garland and the massive step Evan Mobley is taking the offensive side of the floor.
The Cavaliers also have one of the deepest teams in the NBA, which has helped them overcome injuries as they have emerged.
However, there are still questions about this team. The one everyone, including Wimbish, points to is whether the Cavaliers can sustain this success into the postseason.
"There aren't many reasons to be pessimistic about this team right now, but the one thought that does come to mind is wondering if this team will be able to replicate this success in the postseason. When defense tightens up, rotations shorten and the court shrinks, will Cleveland be able to stay this hot from deep? We've seen top-ranked teams exit earlier than usual because they ran into the wrong opponent, or because that regular-season success didn't fully translate to the postseason."
The playoff concerns are valid, considering how each of the last two seasons has ended. But while this roster may be almost identical to the roster of the previous seasons, this is clearly a different group with a rejuvenated mindset about their ultimate goal.
There will be plenty of time to analyze this team as the postseason approaches. But for now, the Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in basketball, and their midseason grade of A+ is valid and well-deserved.